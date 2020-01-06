SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

SBFG opened at $19.07 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 629,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

