Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Schlumberger stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,824,000 after buying an additional 266,740 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

