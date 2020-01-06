Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SGMS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Scientific Games from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

SGMS stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.96, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.15. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.61 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

