Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.56.

SGEN opened at $112.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $2,348,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $20,530,180. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 538,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 117.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 299.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

