Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SRTS. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 million, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of -0.61. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.