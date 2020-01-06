Sentient Coin One Day Volume Tops $12,191.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $724,019.00 and approximately $12,191.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00054435 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00738414 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039225 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00240408 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00083643 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001792 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,760,906,477 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,906,478 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

