Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $40.59.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 18.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

