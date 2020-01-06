Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger Sells 1,620 Shares

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.48. 14,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,621. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $531.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.84. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,553,000 after buying an additional 120,168 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $8,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 204,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.