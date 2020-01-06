Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 14,124 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 281.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,740 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3837 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

