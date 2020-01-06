Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $3.99 Million in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 182,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 1.4% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 269.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth $107,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 303.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,692,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,456. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.