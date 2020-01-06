Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $118,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,787.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $591,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $195.88. The stock had a trading volume of 658,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,701. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $196.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1915 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

