Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

DVY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.66. 736,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.95 and a 52 week high of $106.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

