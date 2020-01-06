Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 133,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 122,265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,237,000 after buying an additional 105,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after buying an additional 101,677 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,422,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 762,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,259,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period.

IWO traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.26. 741,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.55 and a 200 day moving average of $200.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.06 and a 12-month high of $216.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

