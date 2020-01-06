Single Collateral DAI Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $37.04 million and approximately $107,987.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.19 or 0.06014117 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00028429 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001848 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001356 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 36,941,120 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

