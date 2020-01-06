Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Smart Sand from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.86 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.44%. Smart Sand’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Smart Sand in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smart Sand by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 418,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 80.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 4.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

