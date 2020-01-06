SmartCash Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $18,347.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,414.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.29 or 0.01838997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.03022252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00588103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00730796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00066245 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00419200 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.