Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) PT Raised to $16.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOI. Cowen set a $16.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $666.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger bought 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Company insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 923,671 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

