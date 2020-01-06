SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.12, approximately 229,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64.

