SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,825 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 8.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $24,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,572,000 after buying an additional 341,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,203,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,699,000 after purchasing an additional 217,671 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23,168.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 163,337 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,003,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,989. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.792 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

