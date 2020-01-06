Spence Asset Management Acquires 162 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.1% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,316,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.35. 17,143,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,250,115. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $167.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5973 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.