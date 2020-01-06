Spence Asset Management Has $11.60 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 5.6% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,120,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,821,000 after buying an additional 156,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after buying an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,054,000 after buying an additional 569,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.61.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $66,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $144.20. 1,292,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average is $154.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $91.30 and a 1-year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.