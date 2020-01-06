Sprint (NYSE:S) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint (NYSE:S) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sprint from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 518.00 and a beta of 0.22. Sprint has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sprint will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the second quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 85.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the third quarter worth $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 153.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

