Stakenet Trading Up 11.2% This Week (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Stakenet has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $973,123.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stakenet has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00738078 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036590 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 102,758,892 coins and its circulating supply is 92,818,843 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

