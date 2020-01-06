Stephens Begins Coverage on Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB)

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AUB. Raymond James raised Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

NYSE:AUB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 287,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,535. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $49,205.00. Also, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,332,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,900,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,691,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,969,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,765,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.