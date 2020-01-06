Stephens Raises ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target to $29.50

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price target increased by Stephens from $28.00 to $29.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $918.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 26.60%. Analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 226,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $12,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

