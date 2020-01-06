Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. Studio City International reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Studio City International.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 2.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:MSC remained flat at $$19.75 during trading hours on Friday. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.29 and a beta of -1.06. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Studio City International (MSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.