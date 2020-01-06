Substratum Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $457.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Radar Relay, OKEx and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, Bitbns, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Radar Relay, OKEx, Binance, Kyber Network and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

