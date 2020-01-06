SunTrust Banks Increases Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Price Target to $47.00

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on Hancock Whitney and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,621,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,371,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,128,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,650,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,183,000 after purchasing an additional 950,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,994,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,180,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

