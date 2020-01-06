Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will report $338.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.57 million to $352.80 million. Superior Industries International reported sales of $378.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUP. BWS Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SUP traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 307,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.96 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.01. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

