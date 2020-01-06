Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.67. 376,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

