sUSD Market Cap Hits $9.66 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $1,878.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00013375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00190540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.01495408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 9,742,667 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

