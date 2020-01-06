Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SYNH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $59.90. 482,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. Syneos Health has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 48.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 83.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

