T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Million

Brokerages predict that T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will report sales of $3.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the highest is $3.90 million. T2 Biosystems reported sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full-year sales of $8.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $20.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T2 Biosystems.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Svb Leerink lifted their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTOO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 351,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,727. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.