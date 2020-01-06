TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.58.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $936.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.82 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

