Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Shares Up 9.6%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)’s stock price rose 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.16, approximately 1,895,479 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 936,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $444.87 million and a P/E ratio of 16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 16,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$29,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$686,735.14. Also, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$67,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at C$296,400.60. Insiders have sold a total of 186,900 shares of company stock worth $350,304 over the last 90 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.