Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMHC. G.Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 106.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,531,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 180,118 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after buying an additional 586,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 742,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,095,000 after buying an additional 251,286 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

