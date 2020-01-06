Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teijin Adr Rep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

TINLY stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Teijin Adr Rep has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

