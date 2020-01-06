Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. DZ Bank raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Shares of ERIC opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 10.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,362,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,436,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 827,740 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter worth about $5,277,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 136.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 447,981 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

