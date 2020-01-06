Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TEN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cfra downgraded Tenneco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price target on Tenneco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $37.27.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tenneco by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

