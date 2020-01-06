Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

TBPH opened at $23.83 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 117.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

