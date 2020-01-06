ThoreCoin (THR) Reaches Market Cap of $126.30 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $126.30 million and $170,269.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for about $1,457.01 or 0.19314844 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00190545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.01522906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00122598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

