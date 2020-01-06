Time New Bank (TNB) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Hotbit and Bibox. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $684,739.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00190019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.01518385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00123033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, Binance, Bibox, Hotbit, CoinBene, Ethfinex, C2CX, OKEx, DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

