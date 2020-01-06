Timothy Archer Sells 13,026 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.

LRCX traded down $5.50 on Monday, reaching $289.19. 1,336,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,474. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.66. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.35 and a fifty-two week high of $299.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Lam Research by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

