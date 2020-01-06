Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will post $342.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $345.40 million. Titan International reported sales of $363.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan International.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.33 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.
NYSE TWI traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. 362,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $223.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. Titan International has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.
