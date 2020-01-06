Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will post $342.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $345.40 million. Titan International reported sales of $363.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.33 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Titan International by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,183,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 1,179,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 1,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 382,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Titan International by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 341,134 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Titan International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 840,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 273,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,043,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after buying an additional 185,768 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWI traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. 362,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $223.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. Titan International has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

