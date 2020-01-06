Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRNS. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. Transcat has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $34.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.76 million during the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Transcat by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

