Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14, approximately 249 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.

About Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.