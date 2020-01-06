Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TKC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.67. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

