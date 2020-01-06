Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management decreased its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for about 3.3% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 17,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,735,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,879 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,962,000 after purchasing an additional 688,776 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,390,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $397,522,000 after purchasing an additional 630,885 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,806,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. UBS Group reduced their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 18th. Aegis cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $287,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $330,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,577,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,570,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

