Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.33. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $94.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $4,038,543 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

