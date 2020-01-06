UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360. UCB S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96.
About UCB S A/ADR
Featured Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for UCB S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.