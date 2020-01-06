UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360. UCB S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes biopharmaceutical solutions for people living with neurology and immunology conditions. The company's core products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

